Crawley end with win in battle of the Greens

Crawley won the battle of the Greens as they won 2-1 at local rivals Leverstock in their last SSML game of the season.

The win lifted the visitors above Leverstock to 11th, a creditable finish for Crawley’s first season in the Premier Division.

Quite frankly the game could have finished five apiece as both sides created and squandered chances.

After early Crawley dominance it was the hosts who nearly went ahead. Danilson Vincete broke clear of the Crawley defence but his shot went well wide of Charlie Yates’ right hand post.

Three minutes later Crawley took the lead. Ashton Grant whipped in a corner from the left and although Liam Jahn saved well from a Tom Barnett header, the rebound fell kindly to Mark Smith who headed home.

Leverstock responded immediately with a long range effort from Karl Davidson which flew over the bar. After 26 minutes it was Crawley’s young keeper Charlie Yates who came to the visitor’s rescue when he made a great save from an effort by Danilson.

Seven minutes later Crawley came close to doubling their lead but a header by Mark Smith from a Thompson corner crashed against the bar.

Ashton Grant had a long range shot saved by Jahn before Leverstock squandered another chance to draw level as an unmarked Jake Williamson headed over when it seemed easier to score.

Then Crawley’s Sean Coughlan managed to put a Grant free kick over the bar from two yards out.

In the second half Leverstock were quickly out of the blocks and Crawley conceded a penalty after just 30 seconds when Vincete latched on to a long ball and was flattened by the onrushing Yates. Curtis Donaldson calmly knocked the spot kick past Yates.

Leverstock proceeded to dominate with Yates forced into action and Josh Murray clearing off the line.

Crawley rallied and fought their way back and after 83 minutes got themselves back in front. Clayton latched on to header from Crawley’s debutant Cameron Veazey. He went through and neatly clipped the ball past Jahn to make it 2-1.

Crawley’s end of season presentation evening is on Friday, May 12 at Crawley Green Sports & Social Club. The function includes both Saturday and Sunday sides and the ladies section.