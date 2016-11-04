Crawley hold on to defeat Edgware

SSML Premier Division: Crawley Green 2 Edgware Town 1

Crawley Green won a hard fought game as they edged past Edgware Town with a 2-1 win to secure all three points on Wednesday evening.

Charlie Clayton had an early shot blocked and Edgware replied with an effort from Jay Molloy which was well stopped by home keeper Dean Bull.

The hosts threatened again with a good run and shot from Stuart Strange that was saved by Borja Tehera, while Clayton also fired wide.

Edgware’s Jack Smith was off target, before Crawley’s Joe Bradbury had an effort blocked from Ashton Grant’s corner.

Smith who was a constant threat all night again went close for Edgware after being set up by Molloy.

Midway through the half, Crawley’s best chance fell to Aarron Browne who could only shoot tamely at Tehera.

However, on 33 minutes, Green took the lead following a flowing move down the right as Sam Halfpenny found Clayton and when his shot was blocked, Grant fired the rebound home.

Browne had another effort saved before Smith replied with shot which went wide as it remained 1-0 at the break.

Crawley started well in the second period and after 55 minutes they doubled their lead, when Bradbury’s long range shot zipped past Tehera.

Browne then had another effort blocked after being set up by Grant and Clayton had a snap shot which was saved by Tehera.

The game changed after 65 minutes when Edgware reduced the arrears with a goal from that man Smith, as he whipped a free kick into the net, beating Bull’s despairing dive.

It was now game on as Edgware poured forward looking for an equaliser and Smith should have done so on 73 minutes, but failed to hit the target.

That miss seemed to deflate the visitors and Crawley rallied well to close out the game.

This weekend, Crawley Green travel to Colney Heath, while their Reserves entertain Henlow.