Crawley stunned by early Wembley goal

Crawley recovered from conceding a goal after only 18 seconds but were eventually beaten 2-1 by a strong Wembley side on Saturday.

From the kick off Wembley moved the ball down the left and the cross fell to Ayoub Amellal who rifled a shot past Charlie Yates to make it 1-0.

Crawley should have equalised when Liam Toomey and Charlie Clayton combined to set up Pat Daly who was undone by an unkindly bounce and ballooned the ball over.

After 21 minutes they were level when Wembley’s defence was caught out with a ball over the top. Under pressure from Daly, Conor Carroll punched the ball clear and the assistant immediately flagged for a penalty.

Surprisingly the referee took no further action against the defender. Charlie Clayton stepped up to drive the ball past Grigori.

The visitors created chances for Adrian Dinham and Amellal, while at the other end Daly delayed his shot and the chance was gone.

Just before the break Wembley’s Matthew Higgins had an effort canon off the bar.

At the start of the second half the dangerous Amellal had an early chip bounce off the bar. Crawley responded with efforts Daly and Clayton.

Yates came to the rescue when he tipped over a free header from Wayne Walters. However with 20 minutes remaining the Wembley pressure told. Crawley were left appealing for an offside decision that never came and Jermaine Heron broke clear to clip the ball past Yates.

Crawley Green Reserves secured a deserved 2-2 draw against Cranfield United with a late penalty from Calum Yates, Dion Brown was the other scorer.