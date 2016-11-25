Doolan earns Blues victory at Banbury

Southern League Premier Division: Banbury United 0 Dunstable Town 1

Sam Doolan struck with 15 minutes left to ensure Dunstable Town enjoyed a league double over Banbury United on Tuesday evening.

Going to a venue where the visitors hadn’t won since 1982, the Blues weren’t in the greatest form either, with just one victory in their last six outings.

However, Dunstable defended well early on, Danny Tablot clearing from a corner, before he shot wide at the other end, as did full-back Gedeon Okita.

Keeper Jamie Head saved well from a free kick, while Talbot’s set-pieces once again caused problems, as his corner was cleared off the line.

Blues’ Zack Reynolds was called upon to make two good clearances, while Head claimed Ricky Johnson’s free header, before he was caught well out of position, with Reynolds in the right place to prevent Banbury moving ahead.

The Blues stopper recovered to save from Marvin Martin, who also headed over, while in the second period, Jack Hutchinson went close for Dunstable.

Vences Bola sent Alex Cathline away, but he was tackled, while head made a good tip over from a fierce free kick was the scores remained goalless.

However, Dunstable had the lead on 75 minutes when Doolan hammered home from inside the box and it might have been 2-0 but for the post denying Hutchinson’s magnificent swerving strike from range.

Blues held on for a welcome three points though and now travel to Cambridge City tomorrow afternoon.

Banbury: Jack Harding, Callum White, Marvin Martin, George Nash, Luke Carnell, Eddie Odhiambo (Andy Gunn 82), Zac McEachran, Jack Self (Sam Humphries 70), Ricky Johnson, Conor McDonagh, George Jeacock (Jacob Blackstock 66).

Subs not used: Darius Browne, Adam Rimmer.

Dunstable: Jamie Head, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot (Adam Moussi 68), Sam Doolan, Adam Pepera ©, Vences Bola (Jack Green), David Longe-King, Alex Cathline (Kelvin Bossman 80), Danny Green, Jack Hutchinson.

Subs not used: Shane Bush, Jordan Odofin.

Attendance: 222.

Star man: Jack Hutchinson.