Dummett at the double as Crawley tame Tigers

SSML Premier Division: Crawley Green 2 London Tigers 0

Dean Dummett bagged a double as Crawley Green recorded a 2-0 victory over London Tigers on Saturday.

The hosts went close early on, as Charlie Clayton forced Tigers keeper Kledes Ramas to rush off his line and clear.

Ramas was in action again in the 10th minute pushing an Aarron Browne free kick over the bar.

Minutes later Crawley’s new signing Sean Coughlan made a strong run down the left only for Dummett to shoot wide.

Tigers first chance came in the 15th minute with a Ruben Coloval shot which was saved by Dean Bull.

Dummett then made one of his signature mazy runs from midfield but his left foot shot went just wide.

However in the 28th minute, he opened the scoring, converting a Luke Fonseca cross from close range.

Coloval then beat Bull, only to see his shot hit the woodwork.

It was 2-0 six minutes before the break as Dummett netted with a right footed drive.

Bull then denied Coloval once more as the second half was a scrappy affair for large periods.

In the 80th minute, Bull came to Crawley’s rescue as he pushed Joel Ramos’s shot away to ensure he kept a clean sheet.

Green had beaten Sun Sports 3-2 on Wednesday evening, with Browne, Dummett and Sodiq Thompson scoring.

This weekend, Crawley visit Welwyn Garden City.