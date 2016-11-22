Dunstable lose out to Martyrs once more

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 0 Merthyr Town 1

Dunstable Town fell to defeat against Merthyr Town at the weekend as their opponents did the double over them this season.

With an injury time 4-3 defeat earlier in the season, this latest loss was harsh on Dunstable, who produced an impressive second half display, but just couldn’t net the equaliser the deserved.

The hosts were without keeper Jack Smith for compassionate reasons, so Jamie Head came in, while Gedeon Okita also started, with Shane Bush fit again to start on the bench.

Dunstable struggled early on, Adam Pepera making a goal-line clearance, as the hosts threatened sporadically, with Alex Cathline missing a header and Danny Talbot’s free kick easy for keeper Glyn Garner.

Merthyr went mighty close when Keyon Reffell found skipper Kayne McClaggan who fired against the underside of the bar, who shot accurately and struck the bar, before the visitors were in front on the stroke of half time, as McClaggan sent Ian Traylor clear, who blasted his effort beyond Head.

AFter the break, the Blues improved greatly though as Cathline’s effort was blocked, with Talbot’s follow up saved by Garner.

Dunstable forced successive corners, but their delivery was lacking, while the Martyres were always a threat, McClaggan heading wide.

Zach Reynolds uncharacteristically wasted a free-kick late on as Dunstable couldn’t draw level, slipping to eighth place in the table, with what was a third successive defeat in all competitions.

The Blues are away to Banbury United this evening.

Dunstable: Jamie Head, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot (Adam Moussi), Sam Doolan, Adam Pepera ©, Vences Bola, David Longe-King, Alex Cathline (Kelvin Bossman), Danny Green, Jack Hutchinson (Jack Green).

Subs not used: Jordan Odofin, Shane Bush.

Merthyr: Glynn Garner, Scott Tancock, Scott Barrow, Jarrad Wright, Curtis McDonald, Gethin Jones, Ryan Prosser (Corey Jenkins), Eliot Richards, Kayne McClaggan (C) Keyon Refell (Gavin Williams), Ian Traylor (Ben Watkins).

Subs not used: Rhys Baggridge, Oliver Davies.

Blues star man: Adam Pepera.

Attendance: 102.