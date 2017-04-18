Dunstable slip to sorry defeat against Hayes

Relegation threatened Hayes and Yeading United eased their worries in style with two finely poached goals at Dunstable Town on Saturday.

The visitors avenged their narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Blues earlier in the season, and they deserved the 2-0 result. The fact they needed it and wanted it more may have a lot to do with it.

The 155 spectators at Creasey Park were served up a largely uninspiring first half. The tricky wind upset attempts at the accurate long ball. An early corner from Zack Reynolds was carried smartly out of play to underline this, and a long ball caught Nathan Olukani offside.

Adam Moussi had a blocked effort and a Hayes corner saw Harry Bean needed two bites at the cherry to clear the lines. Mitchell Weiss had a blocked effort for the visitors and Anthony Edgar saw his shot deflected.

The best chance came when Claudio Diaz had a clear run and a shot but this was comfortably saved by Danny Boness.

The game was changed by the half-time substitutions made by the visitors. The masterly substitution of David Hutton for Cole Brown proved to be the decision that changed the nature of the game. This fellow was an out and out playmaker and gave the game the vital spark it had lacked hitherto.

The visitors took a deserved lead after 64 minutes with some intricate work in the Dunstable penalty area. The ball was knocked around until one hopeful shot was parried and Hutton, who had instigated the move,finished neatly.

Dunstable’s reaction was mute and ten minutes later a goal of a similar nature and also scored on thre rebound settled the match. The ball fell opportunely to Franke Jones nd it was suddenly 2-0 to Hayes and Yeading.

A cross from sub Jack Green to fellow sub Jetmir Esso saw him squander a decent chance as Dunstable did not look like scoring.

DUNSTABLE TOWN

Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Harry Bean, Danny Green, (David Longe-king), Bradley Hewitt, Adam Pepera, captain, Nathan Olukanmi, Claudio Diaz, Joshua Oyinsan, Adam Moussi, (Jetmir Esso), James Verney, (Jack Green). Other substitute – Tony Fontenelle.

Referee- Darren Knox, Henlow, Bedfordshire, assisted by Thomas Whay, Harlow, Essex and Graham Swanton, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire. All had sound games.