Dunstable suffer midweek defeat at Saints

Southern League Premier Division: St Ives Town 3 Dunstable Town 1

Dunstable Town fell to a 3-1 defeat in their Southern League Premier Division trip to St Ives Town on Tuesday night.

The visitors included Andrew Phillips who was making a return to his former club, while Vences Bola was available too.

Josh Dawkin had a shot blocked early on, while Kelvin Bossman’s optimistic effort was off target.

St Ives did take the lead on 10 minutes though when Mark Coulson’s cross was hooked in by Danny Kelly.

The Blues were level within five minutes though as Danny Talbot’s delivery was met by Alex Cathline, who headed in his ninth league goal of the season.

Dunstable were close to moving in front when Zack Reynolds combined with Danny Talbot and his cross saw Adam Moussi’s header deflected behind.

The corner was sent over by Talbot and skipper Adam Pepera nodded wide, whiel Talbot’s 25-yard free kick flew over.

Danny Green and Bola were well side, before another set-piece by Talbot was tipped over by Tim Trebes, with Moussi heading wide.

However, St Ives were back in front on 42 minutes when Dawkin netted with a fine strike.

Blues boss Tony Fontanelle brought on Jack Hutchinson, Jack Green and Philips in the second period, as Dunstable went close when Bola’s shot was held while Tablbot ‘s free kick was blocked by the defensive wall.

St Ives had a third though with nine minutes gone, when Kelly bagged his second of the evening.

Dunstable never threatened a comeback, Moussi fand Phillips high and wide from range, while Dubi Ogbanna missed two chances late on to extend the hosts’ lead further.

The Blues host Merthyr Town this weekend.

St Ives: Tim Trebes, Jack Bradshaw, Mark Coulson, Lee Chaffey (C), Liam McDevitt, Buster Harradine, Ben Seymour-Shove, Jared Cunniff (Tom McGowan), Danny Kelly (Jordan Jarrold), Dubi Ogbanna, Josh Dawkin.

Subs not used: Jamie Short.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, David Longe-King, Danny Talbot, Sam Doolan, Adam Pepera (C), Vences Bola, Danny Green (Jack Hutchinson), Alex Cathline (Andrew Phillips), Adam Moussi, Kelvin Bossman (Jack Green).

Subs not used: Jordan Odofin, Jamie Head.

Attendance: 145.