Dunstable up to third after Cinderford victory

Southern League Premier Division: Cinderford Town 1 Dunstable Town 3.

Dunstable Town secured an excellent victory at Cinderford Town on Saturday to climb up to third in the Southern League Premier Division.

Dunstable goalscorer Shane Bush

The Blues were without Zack Reynolds, who was suspended, but did have new signing Jack Green, brother of current Dunstable player Danny, on the bench.

Cinderford’s form has not been too impressive, with two wins and five defeats in their seven games, but they started well, Sammy Hicks and Karnell Chambers combining for Blaine to shoot wide.

Defensively the hots looked nervy though, as Jhai Dhillon tested keeper Ben Fletcher, while David Keenleyside set up Shane Bush whose shot was well held.

The visitors began to press now as Wilson Ferreira had a shot well blocked, while Alex Cathline’s effort was deflected for a corner.

It was from a set-piece that Dunstable took the lead on 14 minutes when Danny Talbot’s splendid delivery was headed home by John Sonuga.

However, Sonuga then went from hero to zero six minutes later, conceding a penalty, that was gloriously thumped home by Jack Camm.

The equaliser rejuvenated the hosts who put together some slick moves, with Matthew Long their creator in chief, along with Ben Hands and a roaming Karnell Chambers.

Visiting keeper Jack Smith did well to foil a good move involving Long and Ben Hands, with Dhillon clearing off the line and the post coming to Dunstable’s rescue too.

Shane Bush’s header from a free kick was saved by Fletcher as the side’s swapped ends level at 1-1.

After the break, Dunstable upped their game though as the impressive Dhillon tested Fletcher, before he helped the visitors retake the lead on 54 minutes, crossing for Shane Bush to head home.

This seemed to deflate the home side as they were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when after a crafty Keenleyside move, Dhillon was brought down in the area and Talbot netted the spotkick with ease.

Jack Green came on for his debut and from a Dhillon assist, he shot wide in his first attempt, while he had another effort blocked too.

Cinderford did get the ball in the net to make it, they hoped 3-2, but the assistant’s flag was raised, as although Dunstable had to play the last 10 minutes with 10 men due to Danny Green’s injury, they held on for a sixth league win of the season already.

Dunstable host St Ives Town in the league tomorrow night.

Cinderford: Ben Fletcher, Sammy Hicks, Matthew Long, Josh Nelmes ©, Lee Hartshorn, Nick Rhodes, Jack Burns, Ben Hands (Lewis Fletcher), Karnell Chambers, Jack Camm (Sam Hunt), Blaine Waugh.

Subs not used: Harry Burns, Chris Burns, Billy Guest.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Danny Green, Danny Talbot (Adam Moussi 81), John Sonuga, Adam Pepera (C), Wilson Ferreira (Jack Green 59), David Longe-King, Alexander Cathline, Shane Bush (Vences Bola 70), David Keenleyside.

Subs not used: Joseph Debayo, Jack Hutchinson.

Star man: Jhai Dillon.

Attendance: 131.