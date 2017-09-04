Dyer scores at the death to win it for Totts

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 2 Pitstone & Ivinghoe 1

A last minute goal from Daniel Dyer saw Totternhoe stretched their lead at the top of the SSML Division Two table to seven points after a 2-1 win against near neighbours Pitstone & Ivinghoe on Saturday.

It was the visitors who took the lead on the hour mark when Ryan Mellor’s shot was deflected past Louis Bowley in the Totts goal.

However, Tony Ellis equalised seven minutes later when he finished well from the edge of the box, firing low into the bottom corner.

As both sides went for the win, the game became open with chances created at either end.

However, it was the league leaders who won it in dramatic fashion deep into injury time.

A Joel McCormick cross was handled in the box by a Pitstone defender, as the assistant referee flagged for a penalty, only for the referee to award a corner.

After strong protests from the Totts, the resulting set-piece from McCormick was powerfully headed home by Dyer to seal victory.

Boss Chris Robson said: “I am very relieved to come away with three points, as I felt we played well for the first 20 minutes and dominated the game, created a lot of chances but were wasteful in front of goal.

“Pitstone grew into the game and it became very even, with the second half like a basketball match, end to end and so open, which for the large crowd of 74 was exciting, but for me as the manager it was a nightmare.

“The last 15 minutes, Pitstone should have been out of sight, they created the more clear cut chances and if it wasn’t for Louis Bowley in goal who was brilliant, we could have conceded three or four in that 15 minute period.

“With 10 minutes to go I would have taken the draw, but I could see we were struggling with our defensive duties and Pitsone were creating so many opportunities.

“So I made the decision to gamble and go for the win by playing three up front and relying on our forward play to steal a goal.

“Thankfully with the last kick of the game we got it. Credit to both sides as it was a great game, and credit to my players as it is a great sign we can grind out results when maybe we do not deserve to.”

Totts host Oxhey Jets in the League Challenge Trophy this weekend.