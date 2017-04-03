Esso notches again as Dunstable are held by Terras

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 1 Weymouth 1

Striker Jetmir Esso scored his second goal in as many games as Dunstable Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Weymouth at Creasey Park on Saturday.

Dunstable defender Bradley Hewitt

The hosts had to make a late change with Josh Oyinsan injured in the warm-up, meaning Esso was called upon to lead the line.

Blues were without both Shane Bush and Kelvin Bossman, who have left the club to join Kempston and Marlow respectively, although Luton Town loanees Harry Bean and James Verney started.

Weymouth, who had knocked Dunstable out of the FA Trophy earlier in the season, came close in the first half, as Mark Cooper missed a half chance, while Ben Thomson’s shot was blocked, before he forced Jack Smith into a good save.

Smith then had to tip over Charlie Davis’s free kick, as he also denied Billy Lowes, but despite the visitors’ opportunities, it was Dunstable who took the lead on 20 minutes, when Green and Adam Moussi combined for Esso to fire home.

Danny Green in action

Nathan Olukanmi came close to a second, his cross-shot cleared away, but the hosts had to withstand a number of counter attacks, Adam Pepera and Bradley Hewitt standing firm.

Moussi almost made a name for himself at the other end, only for Matthews to save well, as Weymouth were level on 42 minutes, when Davis fired a free kick past Smith to make it 1-1.

After the break, Claudio Diaz’s set-piece drew an easy stop from Matthews, while Smith was on hand to prevent Aaron Rodriguez making it 2-1, as the closest either side came to a winner was when Davis’s free kick flew well wide.

Dunstable face AFC Dunstable in the Beds Senior Cup at Kenilworth Road tomorrow night to try and win the competition for a 13th time.

Blues: Jack Smith, Harry Bean, Gedeon Okito, Danny Green (Claudio Diaz), Bradley Hewitt, Adam Pepera (C), Nathan Olukanmi (Zack Reynolds), David Longe-King, Jetmir Esso, Adam Moussi, James Verney (Jack Green).

Subs not used: Josh Oyinsan, Max Risby.

Weymouth: Jason Matthews, Ashley Wells, Mark Cooper (Tiago Sa), Stephane Zubar ©, Jake Wannell, Calvin Brooks, Charlie Davis, Sean Stewart, Aaron Rodriguez (Dominic Panesar-Dower), Ben Thomson, Billy Lowes (Dane James).

Sub not used: Mark Molesley.

Attendance: 174.