First win for 61 FC as Totternhoe remain top

The 61 FC (Luton) secured their first SSML Division Two win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Grendon Rangers on Saturday.

With the hosts reduced to 10 men in the second half, The 61 FC took advantage with goals from Conway and Tom Van Den Bergh, while Stefan Emery was named MOM.

Totternhoe stayed at the top of the table after an excellent 4-1 triumph at Tring Corinthians.

The visitors took the lead through Jonny Clarke’s strike inside the first minute, with further goals from Daniel Lambeth (28), Callum Horgan (78) and Clarke again (80) sealing victory.

This weekend, The 61 FC host Tring Town AFC, while Totternhoe are at home to New Bradwell St Peter in the League Challenge Trophy.

In the Beds County League Division One, Crawley Green Res beat Totternhoe Res 4-3.

Green’s scorers were Andy Randell (2), Jack Randall and George Niven, while Totternhoe’s goals came from by George Carter, Steve Buttress and Bekim Luikaj.

The 61 FC Res lost 1-0 at home to Elstow Abbey.

This week, Crawley Green host AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Res, while Totternhoe visit Elstow Abbey and The 61 FC travel to Henlow.