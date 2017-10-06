Foursome Totts cruise through

Beds Senior Trophy, second round: Totternhoe 4 Queens Park 0

Totternhoe cruised into the second round of the Bedfordshire Senior Trophy after a comfortable 4-0 win against Bedfordshire Premier Division side Queens Park Crescents.

The hosts started the game well and raced into a 2-0 lead after early on as firstly Andy Cleere finished well on two minutes, before Daniel Dyer headed home a Ash Farmer corner on the 10 minute mark.

The Totts then took their foot off the gas and the game became very scrappy, as it wasn’t netted the third.

Chris Golding wrapped up the scoring five minutes from time when he finished a Farmer cross at the back post to earn a second round tie with SSML Division One side Bedford Saturday, November 4.

Speaking afterwards, Totts boss Chris Robson said: “It was important to get a win today after three games without one.

“We started very well and completely blew them away in the first 10 minutes, however I was slightly disappointed after that as we became very complacent and started to over complicate things with our play.

“Up until the last 10 minutes the game became very untidy, boring, and stopstart with a lot of fouls, but we came back to life with 10 minutes to go and wrapped up the game.

“I am very pleased with the win as we needed it after a tough couple of weeks, and although the performance wasn’t vintage, in cup football the only thing that matters is that you are in the hat for the next round.”

Totternhoe host Park View in the league this weekend.

Meanwhile, boss Robson has been named the SSML Rep Side Manager for their up coming FA Inter League National Cup campaign.

The FA Inter-League Cup is a national competition run by The Football Association. The winning team goes on to represent England & the English FA in the UEFA Regions Cup, a European competition.

The South Midlands Rep Side travel to Thames Valley Premier Division for their first round tie on Saturday, October 14, with the match be played at The Rivermoor Stadium, Reading.

Totts: Bromhall, O’Conner (Murchie), Lauder, Dyer, Golding, Brent (Folland), Bishop, Murray, McCormick, Cleere (Ellis), Farmer.