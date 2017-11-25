Free-scoring Totts hammer another six

SSML Division Two: Berkhamsted Raiders 2 Totternhoe 6

Totternhoe crushed lowly Berkhamsted Raiders on Saturday to keep up their recent good form which includes scoring 18 goals in their past three games.

Scott Murchie gave the Totts the lead on 22 minutes when he took Joel McCormick’s through ball in his stride before lobbing the advancing keeper.

Joe Smith added the second just after the half hour, finishing well from the edge of the box and five minutes before half time, Smith grabbed his second from a fine team move.

On the hour mark, Murchie scored his second with a fine strike from 20 yards with sparked a 20 minute period of end to end football resulting in four goals.

Raiders pulled a goal back on 64 minutes before Sean Bishop scored a 30 yard screamer to make it 5-1 moments later.

The hosts had another goal on 77 minutes, but the impressive Joel McCormick netted a sublime strike immediately from the restart after good work from Harry Rimmer.

Speaking afterwards, boss Chris Robson said: “I’m pleased with the win and the goals we scored, as they were great goals, as a team and individual finishes.

“However, I felt the performance was very Jekyll & Hyde.

“The first half we played some really good stuff and dominated the game and possession.

“The second half I felt we could have gone up another gear and really put Berkhamsted to the sword.

“At half time we spoke about this and warned the players about complacency and taking our foot off the gas.

“Unfortunately that is what exactly we done and the game became very poor and we allowed Berkhamsted back into the game.

“Credit to them as they didn’t give up at 3-0 down and really gave it a go in the second half.

“With better finishing and if it wasn’t for 3 brilliant individual goals for us, we could have thrown away that game.

“We won’t dwell on it too much, as it is another win and 6 more goals. We will just take the second half as a warning going into next week’s game against Grendon.”

Totts: Bowley, O’Conner, Lauder, Dyer, Murchie, Bishop, Folland, Golding (Rimmer), Murray (Irons), McCormick, Smith (Weymouth).

Subs not used: Loasby.