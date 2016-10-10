Green go down to defeat at Hertford

SSML Premier Division: Hertford Town 2 Crawley Green 0

Crawley Green made it four games without a win as they fell to defeat against Hertford Town on Saturday.

Roared on by a partisan crowd of 214, Hertford came storming out the blocks, as injury ravaged Crawley, also missing key players due to work commitments, were under the cosh immediately, Dean Bull saving from Ricky Light.

Crawley responded with a cross from Sam Halfpenny which was put wide by Charlie Clayton, but Hertford continued to press as on 12 minutes, Mark Summers shot straight at Bull, before putting another attempt wide.

Green weathered the opening 20 minutes and saw Aarron Browne’s free kick tipped over by home keeper Reece Buck.

Mark Summers was a constant threat to the Crawley defence, setting up Adam Murad to shoot wide, while Tommy Wade and Light were both off target.

Green finished the half strongly though, Clayton having an effort blocked, as was Sam Halfpenny’s header.

In the second period, the visitors came close to opening the scoring when a cross from Browne was missed by Halfpenny.

On 57 minutes, Hertford went desperately close as Summers hammered against the bar, but four minutes later, Town were awarded a penalty when Summers was felled by Reece Green, Ed Taylor beating Bull from the spot.

WIth 20 minutes to go, Hertford doubled their lead as Summers beat Bull to a ball forward and his cross was headed home by Tommy Wade.

Dan Ferrigno had a shot saved by Bull and Crawley saw Toomey’s long range effort fly over as they couldn’t muster a response.

Green host Biggleswade United in the League Challenge Trophy on Wednesday night and are without a game on Saturday.