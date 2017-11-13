Green go out of Vase after controversial defeat

FA Buildbase Vase, second round: Biggleswade 2 Crawley Green 0

Crawley Green were knocked out of the FA Vase by fellow SSML Premier Division side Biggleswade at the weekend.

The game proved to be last in charge for manager Dean Bull and assistant Richard Smith who had agreed to stand down once a replacement had been found, with Chris Devane now taking the the reins, with his number two Craig Meyrick.

Green had an early chance when good work by Connor Richardson sent Sam Willet away on the left and his cross was fired goalwards by Terry Billy, pushed behind by keeper Daniel Green.

The hosts then threatened as Alex Marsh powered forward to fire over the bar and midway through the half, a low corner was dummied by David Lennon, Lee Northfield shooting off target.

Crawley looked to break the deadlock too, Sam Peverall going close, while FC thought the had opened the scoring when Lenton’s was met by Northfield, his effort ruled out for offside.

On 35 minutes, Bull came to the visitors rescue, with a brilliant one handed save to deny Marsh, while Green went close, Charlie Clayton’s attempt deflected for a corner.

It was from this set-piece that Biggleswade took the lead though as it was cleared away to Ryan Inksip who looked to have controlled it with his hand.

Play was waved on though and he raced forward to find Marsh who rounded the advancing Bull and slotted home.

After the break, Crawley came out with their tails up and Willet just failed to get his shot away after combining well with Peverall.

The went close on the hour mark too, when Pemberton’s cross just eluded Clayton.

Bull had to be alert to save Tom Cookman’s overhead attempt, before Green were sunk with 15 minutes to go, as Northfield went over in the area under a challenge from McManus, with the referee signalling for a hotly disputed penalty.

Cookman stepped up to make it 2-0, as Green had one chance for a consolation, substitute Thompson crowded out from close range.

Green travel to Welwyn Garden City in the Dudley Latham Memorial (Premier Division Cup) on Wednesday and entertain Holmer Green on Saturday.