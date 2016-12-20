Green stand firm to defeat Broxbourne

SSML Premier Division: Crawley Green 3 FC Broxbourne Borough 1

Crawley Green turned in a resilient performance to run out 3-1 winners against FC Broxbourne Borough on Saturday.

The hosts went close early on when Aarron Browne’s cross was dropped by keeper Graham Loki, but JJ Billy couldn’t get enough purchase on his header.

Borough replied with an effort from Raffale Kaphoums which was saved by Dean Bull, who then also prevented Charlie Ruff’s effort going in.

Crawley came storming back when Charlie Clayton’s shot went just wide, before Billy and Henry Mungwira had efforts blocked and Ashton Grant fired over the bar.

Green were in front on 15 minutes though, Grant setting Browne who lashed home after Loki had saved his first attempt.

Shortly afterwards, Clayton nipped in to take advantage of a poor back pass, but his first time effort cannoned off the post.

Borough threatened a leveller as Troy Archer shot wide, with Robbie Carroll’s effort deflected behind, although Loki had to be alert to keep out a fine drive from Joe Bradbury.

In the second period, Billy and Clayton had early efforts saved by Loki, before they doubled the lead on 57 minutes, Brown crossing for Billy to head home.

Borough immediately replied with a shot from Jolon Hunt which was well saved by Bull and five minutes later they were back in the game, the unmarked Archer heading past Bull.

Minutes later Crawley had another scare when Ruff went through but couldn’t hit the target.

To their credit Crawley rallied and Loki kept out an effort from Billy before Clayton went through only to fire wide.

Reece Green and Browne saw their efforts blocked, as Clayton sealed the result on 79 minutes, rounding Loki to roll the ball into the empty net.

Green host leaders London Colney on Wednesday and then visit Leighton Town on Tuesday, December 27.