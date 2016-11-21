Hall’s strike enough for AFC to record superb win at Marlow

Southern League Division One Central: Marlow 0 AFC Dunstable 1

An early goal from Jermaine Hall proved to be enough as AFC Dunstable picked up a superb victory at fellow promotion hopefuls Marlow on Saturday.

Having shared the spoils at Creasey Park back in August, Marlow have had an excellent season so far, sitting in third place with just two defeats in the previous 17 games.

The visitors made one change from the midweek defeat to Farnborough, as Adiel Mannion came in for Brandon Carney, while Leon Cashman was back on the bench after a lengthy absence due to a double fracture in his foot.

Chances for both teams were few and far between in the first half, as Mannion was looking dangerous on the right, while Hall headed wide from Newman Carney.

From his next chance though, Hall made no mistake, as on 18 minutes, he met Mannion’s cross to beat home keeper Simon Grant.

After the break, the game followed the same trend as the first half, until Newman Carney put Hall though on the hour mark, only this time he was denied by Grant.

Late on, the hosts started to put some pressure on, without really carving out any decent chances, although AFC keeper Ricky Perks had to make a smart low save.

Mannion was denied by Grant, while Moses Olaleye’s attempt was parried out by the home keeper, who recovered well to prevent Mannion converting the rebound.

AFC host Barton Rovers tomorrow.

AFC: Perks, Massay, Murphy, Morgan, Griffiths, N Carney, Mannion, Olaleye, Christie (B Carney), Humbert, Hall (Cashman). Subs not used. Hankins, Blackman, Bishop.