It’s Rover and out for Barton in Charity Cup

Barton Rovers were knocked out of the North Beds Charity Cup after a 2-0 home defeat to Biggleswade United on Tuesday night.

The hosts had been favourites to progress against their opponents from the SSML Premier Division, but found it tough going throughout the evening.

An open start to proceedings, saw both sides create chances with Rovers going close, one effort clipping the top of the bar.

United then got into their passing rhythm and once they accomplished that, Barton struggled to contain them.

Nick Elliot fired narrowly wide midway through the half as the visitors continued to dominate possession without breaching the home side’s defence.

After the break, Mark Boyce’s team fell behind when Charlie Black reacted to a corner from the right-hand side to turn the ball home from point-blank range.

With Barton looking for a response, they were then hit by another goal with 69 minutes gone as Black bagged his second of the evening; a wonderful strike from 20 yards out.

Black was tantalisingly close to recording a hat-trick but goalkeeper Adam Harpur pulled off a stunning save to deny him.

Rovers visit Beaconsfield Town this afternoon.

Barton: Adam Harpur, Gerardo Smaldone, Danny Hutchins, David Longe-King, Jordan Odofin, Sean Beesley, James Verney, Charlie Payne, Jet Esso, Jack Keating (C), Nathan Olukanmi.

Subs: Ryan Haugh, George Nicholls, Jack Mace, Salam Amoake, Kevin Pambani