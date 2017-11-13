Kioso sent off as Dunstable lose to St Ives

Southern League Premier Division: St Ives Town 2 Dunstable Town 1

A second half onslaught from Dunstable Town wasn’t enough to earn them a point against fellow strugglers St Ives on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 at the break, the Blues got back into the contest through John Sonuga, before despite laying siege, couldn’t find a leveller, Scott Betts’ header that struck the inside of the post, the closest they came.

With Dunstable not winning away and St Ives failing to register a victory at home this term, the Blues began well, Andrew Osei-Bonsu’s effort spilled by keeper James Goff, while Ryan Young’s attempt was saved.

James Hall then fired over for the hosts, but Dunstable had their moments too, Saul Williams’ effort blocked.

However, St Ives went ahead on 20 minutes when some poor defending allowed Hall to tap home from close range to make it 1-0.

Hall may have scored again, until Sonuga intervened at the expense of a corner, but from the set-piece the second did arrive as hesitancy from the Dunstable back-line allowed Peter Clark to score.

The Blues looked for a way back, Jimmy Hartley shooting wide and Gedeon Okito forciing Goff into a simple stop, before Jonathan Barnett was replaced by Lanre Ladipo just before half time.

After the break, Dunstable were on the scoresheet immediately, as Goff couldn’t hold a free kick and Sonuga netted the rebound.

The Blues then brought on Betts for Young as they hunted for a leveller, Okito’s corner punched away and Daniel Trif dispossessed too, before he sent a free kick over.

A bout of handbags between both sides saw Tom McGowan and Peter Kioso booked, while Arel Amu’s header went wide for the Blues, with Betts then having the best opportunity, his header coming back off the woodwork.

Dunstable’s task was made even harder late on, as Kioso dismissed for his second booking after a poor challenge.

Goff made a double save to ensure there was no way back as the Blues are now five points adrift of safety.

They host Chesham United tomorrow and then travel to bottom side Gosport Borough on Saturday, who have just one point from their 16 league fixtures so far.

St Ives: James Goff, Miles Smith, Jordan Jarrold, Lewis Ferrell, Lloyd Groves, Eugene Libertucci, Ben Seymour-Shove (Jamie Short), Tom McGowan ©, James Hall, Peter Clark, Jimmy Hartley (Ben Sawyer).

Subs not used: Phil Draycott, Dan Moyes.

Dunstable Town: Nick Hayes, Peter Kioso, Gedeon Okito, Jonathan Barnett (Lanre Ladipo 39), John Sonuga ©, Daniel Trif, Ryan Young (Scott Betts 46), Erin Amu, Arel Amu, Andrew Osei-Bonsu, Saul Williams (Ben Collins 83).

Subs not used: Brandy Makeundi, Sam Odusoga.

Attendance: 185.