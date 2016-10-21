Mannion scores in stoppage time as AFC snatch a point

Southern League Division One Central: Chalfont St Peter 1 AFC Dunstable 1

AFC Dunstable were indebted to a late leveller from Adiel Mannion to rescue a point from their visit to Chalfont St Peter on Tuesday night.

With this being AFC’s second game in three days, they had to call on all their resources as After the fine win on Sunday, more injuries woes greeted Steve Heath, with Josh Humbert (flu) and James Bishop (ankle) missing.

The good news was the return of Bill Morgan in defence, as since picking up his championship medal last season, work commitments had seen him miss all of AFC’s games so far this term.

On a chilly night in Buckinghamshire, the visitors started the brighter and created two very good chances through Brandon Carney and Jermaine Hall.

While Chalfont eventually eased themselves into the game, they started to run the half, as AFC’s exertions two days earlier were taking their toll.

The deadlock was broken in the second half as on 58 minutes, Charlie Strutton was left unmarked five yards from goal and easily found the back of the net.

AFC were now up against it, as they looked out on their feet, but they drew on their reserves and started to carve out some chances, whenever the ball was played wide.

Firstly on 72 minutes, a great cross from sub Mannion found Brandon Carney at the far post, who saw his strike hit the upright, before ex-AFC keeper Garry Malone saved well from Newman Carney’s free kick.

With AFC pushing for the equaliser, they were open to the counter attack as with six minutes left on the clock, Tyrone Pink broke clear and drew a great save from Ricky Perks to keep AFC in the game.

Back up the other end, a couple of goalmouth scrambles did not go AFC’s way and it looked like it was not going to be their night.

However, with 90 minutes on the clock, Chalfont conceded another free kick and this time they would pay for it as Newman Carney’s floated delivery was converted smartly into the bottom corner by Mannion.

AFC travel to Beaconsfield SYCOB this weekend.

AFC: Perks, Massay, Murphy (Bailey 53), Griffiths, Morgan, Byron (Mannion 53), B Carney (Kissiedu 80), Olaleye, Christie, N Carney, Hall.

Subs not used: Silvestri, Howe.

Attendance: 56.