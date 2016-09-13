Missed chances cost Rovers in Egham draw

Southern League Division One Central: Barton Rovers 1 Egham Town 1

Barton Rovers let a golden opportunity to claim all three points escape them against Egham Town on Saturday after losing their cutting edge in front of goal.

The hosts took the lead in the first minute as Steve Gentle bundled home a corner from close range but from that point onward the back of the net became elusive.

Rovers had numerous gilt edged chances, Rod Young went clean through on the keeper but shot straight at him, aerial ping pong followed from a corner but ended with Connor Calcutt heading just over.

Jimmy Gray’s side then won a penalty on 35 minutes, but Elliot Bailey saw his spot kick expertly saved by visiting keeper Jamie Norris before Egham punished Rovers wastefulness just before the break when an unmarked Bajram Pasaj slotted home to level things up.

The second half was all Barton but the net could not be legally found, Calcutt had two great chances followed by spurned opportunities by Young and Jimmy Hartley.

Rovers did have the ball in the back of the net when Calcutt headed home from close range and just as the keeper was picking the ball up the assistant raised his flag belatedly to chalk the goal off.

Despite Barton’s second half dominance the points were shared at the final whistle as Rovers manager Jimmy Gray said: “Egham are a good side and I fully expect them to challenge for play-offs again this year, so just on chances created we feel we should have taken all three points.

“The lads and myself felt like it was two points dropped that’s for sure, but we are progressing well and confidence is high.

“After the poor start we had, we are now seven games unbeaten so it shows we are heading in the right direction.”

Next up for the Rovers is the glamour of the FA Cup at Sharpenhoe Road as Hastings Utd are the visitors on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.