New boss Boyce was always first choice for Barton

Barton Rovers have named assistant boss Mark Boyce as the club’s new manager.

Following the recent departure of Jimmy Gray, who had led the club to the Southern League Division One Central play-off final, Rovers wasted little time in re-organising with Boyce stepping into the Sharpenhoe Road hot seat.

Boyce, who had also been with Gray in their successful spell at St Albans City, was the obvious choice to keep the ball rolling according to chairman Darren Whiley.

He said: “With the early knowledge that Jimmy was leaving us we spoke to Mark and told him it was our intention to rebuild from within to keep the successful momentum going.

“We had one meeting and it was job done.

“‘Boycee’ gets on with everyone and has a wealth of experience as not only a coach but as a player at this level, having had spells at Dunstable and Aylesbury.

“We had a host of decent applications for the post but going outside the club wasn’t our intention as we want to push on from the success of last season.

“With every thing that’s new you get a buzz from it and ‘Boycee’ stepping up has created an air of excitement.

“Work has already started to strengthen the squad for another tilt at promotion.”