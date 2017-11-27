No stopping AFC as they beat Hanwell

Southern League Division East: Hanwell Town 0 AFC Dunstable 2

AFC Dunstable followed up their 2-0 win at Cambridge City on Monday night with another excellent performance to triumph over Hanwell Town at the weekend.

Visiting boss Steve Heath was without Christian Tavernier, James Bishop and Ollie Cox through illness, while 18-year-olds Joe Hankins and Dan Blackman were promoted from the U21s to the bench.

During the first half, AFC came close to taking the lead, when a Jermaine Hall flick bounced off the top of the bar, as the game turned into a midfield battle with no quarter being given.

In the second period, it took the visitors just three minutes to break the deadlock as Louis Bircham fired home a loose ball.

With 10 minutes to go, Hall missed two golden chances to put the game to bed.

However, AFC nearly fell for the sucker punch as Hanwell thought they had levelled with a header, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

With two minutes left, AFC did seal the victory as BJ Christie reacted quickest to home home for his third goal in three games.

AFC host Bedford Town tomorrow night.

AFC: Head, Longden, Carney, R Frater, Morgan, Griffiths, Bircham (Cashman 67), Olaleye (Blackman 88), Christie, Hall, N Frater (Hankins 76).