Out of sorts Blues beaten by Stratford

Southern League Premier Division: Stratford Town 2 Dunstable Town 0

Dunstable Town slipped to their third straight league defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Stratford Town at the weekend.

The visitors included two new signings on the bench, Fabian Brown and Andrew Phillips, the latter signed from St Ives Town, while David Keenleyside has left the club, with Adam Pepara, Jhai Dhillon and Gary Wharton all out too.

Dunstable started brightly, as John Sonuga was close with a header, while Danny Green shot wide, before Stratford went ahead on eight minutes when a long throw was deftly flicked on by Jamie Sheldon and nodded beyond Jack Smith by Simeon Tulloch.

The hosts then had a second from the spot on 19 minutes after Sonuga was penalised for a foul and Sheldon sent Smith the wrong way.

After the break, Dunstable struggled to mount a fightback, Danny Talbot’s free kick was for keeper Niall Cooper, while Alex Cathline couldn’t convert a good cross and Kelvin Bossman shot well wide, as did Adam Moussi.

Keeper Smith made some excellent saves to keep the score down, including one from a Dior Angus’ diving header, while making another fine double stop from the same player.

Both Brown and Phillips came on for their debuts, but the game was up by then, as Dunstable dropped to fourth in the table, ahead of their clash with leaders Slough Town tomorrow night, while they also host Dorchester Town on Saturday.

Stratford: Niall Cooper, Daniel Summerfield, Kieren Westwood, James Fry ©, Liam Francis, Jordan Cullinane-Liburd, Barry Fitzharris (Warren Brooks), Will Grocott, Edwin Ahenkorah (Dior Angus), Jamie Sheldon (Jean Kallenda), Simeon Tulloch.

Subs not used: Donnell Benjamin, Guy Clark.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds ©, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot, David Longe-King, John Sonuga, Adam Moussi, Danny Green (Fabian Brown), Alex Cathline (Andrew Phillips), Kevin Bossman, Jack Hutchinson.

Subs not used: Jordan Odofin, Jamie Head.

Attendance: 183.

Blues MOM: Jack Smith.