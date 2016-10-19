Phillips and Hutchinson on target as Blues go through

Bedfordshire Senior Cup, first round: Leighton Town 1 Dunstable Town 2

Dunstable Town progressed into the next round of the Bedfordshire Senior Cup as they held of a late Leighton Town rally at Bell Close on Tuesday night.

Blues boss Tony Fontanelle picked a strong side for the match, although he did swap goalkeepers, with Jamie Head in for Jack Smith.

Leighton started well, with Lolu Onabolu going close and Matt Hewitt rattling the crossbar, as Dunstable’s best effort saw Zach Reynolds’ cross met by Andrew Phillips, with home keeper Jack Shillitoe saving well.

Adam Moussi was also denied by Shillitoe, as was Danny Talbot’s free kick, with the Leighton stopper preventing Kelvin Bossman from opening the scoring too.

A peach of a set-piece from Talbot struck the woodwork, as Jack Hutchinson shot wide, with both sides unable to break the deadlock before the interval.

In the second period, Blues began on the front foot, Moussi’s effort well saved, but they went ahead on 55 minutes thanks to a delightful finish from Phillips, his first goal for the club.

The striker went close again shortly afterwards, firing over and then seeing his header saved, while Dunstable brought on Jet Esso for Kelvin Bossman, teeing up Moussi who was off target.

Fontanelle’s side added a second goal on 77 minutes, as Hutchinson found the net, but Leighton made it an uncomfortable final 10 minutes when James Towel scored as Martin Griggs went close to a leveller, with Head saving well from Mark Smith.

Dunstable are back in league action this weekend, hosting Chippenham Town at Creasey Park.

Leighton: Jack Shillitoe, Matt Hewitt, Craig Maziri, Alex Condon, Mark Smith (C), Adwoul Coutolo (Charlie Davies), James Towel, Aaron McKee, Martin Griggs, Marcus Campbell, Lolu Onabolo.

Subs not used: Jack Copson, Louis Norton, Matt Parsons.

Dunstable: Jamie Head, Zach Reynolds ©, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot (Danny Green), John Sonuga, Jordan Odofin, Andrew Phillips, David Longe-King, Kelvin Bossman (Jetmir Esso), Adam Moussi, Jack Hutchinson.

Subs not used: Alex Cathline, Fabian Brown, Jack Smith.

Blues MOM: Andrew Phillips.

Attendance: 68.