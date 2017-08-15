Poor first half costs Green dear in Jets defeat

SSML Premier Division: Crawley Green 0 Oxhey Jets 1

A below par first half performance cost Crawley Green dear against Oxhey in the opening league game of the season on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead just before the break and despite a better second half performance the Maroons were unable to get anything from the game.

Early on, Crawley’s Sam Willetts headed wide from a Charlie Clayton cross, while Jets replied as Patru Marius-Cosmin had two efforts saved by Dean Bull.

Back came Crawley with an effort from Henry Mungwira which was blocked by Robert Partington, while Bull had to deny Nick Kerley on two occasions.

It came as no surprise when Jets took the lead after 43 minutes, Kerley broke clear of the Crawley defence and set up Adil Slimani who scored from close range.

Pat Daly almost had an immediate response, but his shot was saved by Partington.

In the second half, Crawley improved and took the game to the visitors, as Daly was denied once more, while sub Liam Toomey had a shot saved by Partington.

Fellow replacement Tom Barnett brought some added urgency to Crawley’s play as skipper Sam Pemberton had a cross headed cleared before Crawley saw their penalty appeals turned down when Clayton set up Daly who appeared to be felled by Partington.

As Crawley pushed forward Jets looked dangerous on the break. Lloyd and Ned Clarke both seeing shots saved by Bull.

In the closing minutes Sam Willett had a header cleared off the line, as the visitors held on.

Crawley travell to Sun Postals this evening.