Rovers climb to third after hammering Moles

Southern League Division One Central: Aylesbury 1 Barton Rovers 4

Barton Rovers put their weekend FA Trophy woes behind them on Tuesday night as they returned to form with a dominating win at Aylesbury FC.

The game started brightly for visitors as new boy Sean Coughlan shot just wide after only four minutes and from then on the writing was on the wall as Barton dominate.

Elliott Bailey had an early effort well saved by home keeper Ash Jenkins who was in for a busy night, with Jason Blackett the next to try his luck, narrowly off target.

Barton were awarded a penalty in the 26th minute as Darren Locke’s driving run came to an abrupt end as he was felled in the box, with Dan Hutchins stepping up to put the spot-kick away.

Rover then doubled the lead through Bailey on 36 minute with a tap in from close range to make it 2-0 at the break.

In the second period, Aylesbury did pull one back from the spot on 56 minutes as James Faulkner converted after a handball in the area.

However, Rovers quickly set about restoring their advantage with goals from Blackett (69) and Rod Orlando-Young (71) putting the visitors 4-1 in front.

The margin should have been extended as Orlando-Young stepped up to take Rovers’ second penalty of the evening but his showboating backfired and his soft effort was easily saved by Jenkins.

The result moved Rovers up to third in the table though, just a point off top spot with a game in hand as assistant manager Mark Boyce said: “The lads worked hard, we were well worth the three points and no-one could argue with that.

“It was a dominating performance from start to finish with everyone chipping in.

“Howie Hall got a nasty bang on the head but fair play to the lad we strapped him up, he dusted himself off and battled on.

“Man of the match Jason Blackett was awesome for us and deserved his goal, so we go into next Tuesday’s game with Luton Town in great form and hope to see more of the same from the lads.”

Rovers have a free weekend as opponents Beaconsfield are in FA Cup action so next up is the Beds Senior cup tie with Luton Town at Sharpenhoe Rd on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.