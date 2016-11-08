Rovers hit for six by struggling Histon

Southern League Division One Central: Barton Rover 2 Histon 6

Ten-men Barton crumbled to a humiliating defeat against rock bottom side Histon on Saturday.

The visitors, who were yet to win all season, scoring just eight goals in their 13 games, took an early lead at Sharpenhoe Road as lax defending allowed Ben Yeomans to sidefoot past Lewis Todd.

Parity was restored minutes later though when Steve Gentle rose the highest to head home inside the box.

Rovers then went ahead on 15 minutes as an Elliot Bailey header rebounded off the bar and from a frantic goalmouth scramble, the ball ended up in Histon’s net, with Alex O’Brien getting the last touch.

In the second period, both sides came out with battling heads on but neither could break down the other’s defence until controversy reigned in the 72nd minute.

First the referee signalled a corner but then changed his mind to award a penalty and show Gentle a straight red.

Yeomans converted from the spot to level the game, before Matty Allen scored from a poor Rovers kick off who were still at sixes and sevens from the decision.

Worse was to come as Rovers fell to pieces and Histon added another three goals to their tally, as Yeomans finished with four and Allen a brace.

Manager Jimmy Gray said: “There’s not much to say about the result, we were well and truly hammered.

“The game hinged on a big decision but we shouldn’t have gone to pieces like we did.”

“None of those lads can take anything positive from their second half performance. Some have been here a few weeks now and complacency has started to creep in so we will root that out, shuffle the pack and go again on Tuesday.”

Barton are at home to Chesham United in the League Challenge Cup this evening.