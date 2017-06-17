Rovers snap up Green striker Donaldson

Barton Rovers have signed Leverstock Green striker Curtis Donaldson for the 2017-18 campaign.

The forward notched 28 goals and 26 assists last term and joins Player of the Season Charlie Smith in putting pen to paper at Sharpenhoe Road.

Jack Keating has also re-signed for the club, along with Paul Andrews, who will be in his ninth season with Barton.

Boss Mark Boyce said: “After a good season last year I was hoping and working on keeping the squad together.

“However this hasn’t been the case with some of our key players moving on over the summer, mainly to clubs a league above.

“I am very happy with the players that have re-signed so far in Jack Keating, last season’s manager’s player of the season Charlie Smith and club captain Paul Andrews.

“These three players were amazing last season for Barton and show good loyalty to both myself and the club.

“I am also pleased on signing Curtis Donaldson, who had a great season scoring plenty of goals.

“He shows good ambition stepping up a level and has good ability which will strengthen our squad.”