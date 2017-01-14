Seventh heaven for Totts as they hammer United

A magnificent opening 45 minutes of football saw Totternhoe scored seven times as they demolished Hale Leys United 7-2 in the SSML Division Two on Saturday.

The visitors wasted no time racing into a two goal lead inside the opening three minutes as Sam Folland scored his first goal for the club, following up when Dan Lambeth’s shot was blocked on the line, with Lambeth then racing on to Wayne O’Connor’s through ball to curl an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Hale Leys pulled a goal back on 19 minutes when a long ball caught out the Totts defence and Isaac Moune took full advantage by lobbing Dan Sanders in the Totts goal.

Lambeth scored the Totts’ third goal on 23 minutes when he rose highest to head home a Aidan Murray corner, and he completed his quick-fire hat-trick just 60 seconds later finishing well after good work from Harry Rimmer, and Joel McCormick.

McCormick continued his impressive form by getting on the scoresheet when he smashed home a volley from another Murray corner on 39 minutes.

Lambeth made it 6-2 with an unstoppable volley from a Murray corner and then notched his fifth and Totternhoe’s seventh on the stroke of half time with the goal of the match.

A passage of 15 passes from the back to front was finished with a superb piece of play by Chris Golding to put through Lambeth with a lovely back heel, and he made no mistake bagging his 33rd goal of the season.

Hale Leys scored the only goal of the second half on the hour mark when a corner was not dealt with and the ball somehow scrambled in.

The win moves Totternhoe up to fourth place as manager Chris Robson said: “It was a game of two halves for me. The first half was the best I have seen one of my sides play throughout my managerial career.

“We were fantastic, playing some brilliant football, and were so clinical in front of goal.

“Tactically, the shape, the pace, the ability, everything was perfect. The second half I was very disappointed as it was the total opposite.

“Mentally the lads knew the game was over and we became so sloppy and started doing all the wrong things.

“Credit to Hale Leys as they didn’t give up and took advantage playing some really good stuff with their talented attacking players.

“I can’t complain too much however as when you win a game away from home scoring seven goals, it is fantastic.

“We move on now to a massive game on Saturday when we travel to league leaders Thame in the Division Two Cup quarter-final.

“Realistically it is our last chance of silverware so we will give our all to try and progress into the semi-final.”

Team: Sanders, J Rimmer, O’Connor (Zunguzah), Weymouth, H Rimmer, Folland, Murchie, Golding, Murray (Doggett), McCormick, Lambeth (Clarke).

Sub not used: Potter.