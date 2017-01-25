Seventh heaven yet again for Totts

SSML Division Two: MK Gallacticos 0 Totternhoe 7

Totternhoe climbed up to third in the SSML Division Two with an emphatic 7-0 demolition of MK Gallacticos on Saturday.

The visitors wasted no time in opening the scoring when Dan Lambeth rose to head home an Aiden Murray corner after just 50 seconds.

Chris Robson’s side dominated the game from start to finish and doubled their lead on 15 minutes when this time Sam Folland converted another Murray corner.

The third arrived on 24 minutes when good play from Wayne O’Conner and Chris Golding resulted in Jonny Clarke going through on goal and the striker finished well, shooting into the far corner.

The Totts wrapped up the game on the stroke of half time when Jack Rimmer found Golding, who spotted the keeper off his line and fired into the net.

Totternhoe started the second half slowly and didn’t grab the fifth goal until the 71st minute when Joel McCormick smashed home a half volley from the edge of the box after a scramble from another Murray corner.

That goal brought the Totts back to life and they shiftedup a few gears to score a sixth 15 minutes from time when Lambeth punished the a poor clearance from the keeper, hammering into the empty net from 35 yards, for his 35th goal of the season.

Callum Horgan finished the scoring with the goal of the match as 25 yards out, he struck a sweet drive that flew into the bottom corner giving the keeper no chance.

The win was Totts’ fourth league victory on the bounce as they hit seven for the second game in a row. They are now two points behind second placed St Neots Town Reserves with two games in hand, although aren’t in action this weekend.

Boss Robson said: “It was a pleasing win over a side that has been doing well this season.

“The lads stuck to the game plan and they got their rewards as the first half was complete dominance and we were very clinical in front of goal. “I was a bit disappointed with our second half performance as we took our foot off the gas, similar to last time we scored seven at Hale Leys.

“A couple of substitutions refreshed the performance and we ended very strongly scoring three more.

“There were a lot of positives from the result too as I gave a debut to our U18 goalkeeper James Bromhall who replaced the injured Danny Sanders, and the young lad was superb.

“Also Dan Lambeth again, I am running out of things to say about Dan.

“This week he was approached by a club at a higher level and after a chat with him he expressed how much he wanted to stay.

“Two more goals for him and now 35 for the season which we are only half way through is an incredible return.

“As a squad we are in a good place at the moment and just need to keep performing well and winning games.”

Totts: Bromhall, J Rimmer, O’Connor, Weymouth, Doggett, Folland (McCormick), Murchie (Horgan), Golding, Murray, Clarke (Cleere), Lambeth.

Subs not used: Potter, Zunguzah.