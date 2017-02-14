Smith and Grant secure Green a fourth straight win

SSML Premier Division: St Margaretsbury 0 Crawley Green 2

Goals from Mark Smith and Ashton Grant secured Crawley’s fourth successive win as they picked up a deserved victory at St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

It provided manager Mark Smith with an early 50th birthday present and he celebrated by taking the field in the last minute of added time.

Crawley went close early on when Charlie Clayton had a shot saved by Adam Seymour after good work from Grant.

The hosts then had a great chance as Harley Haag went through, only to be closed down by the advancing Dean Bull.

Clayton sliced wide, before seeing two efforts saved by Seymour, with Bull keeping out Danny Charles’ shot too.

On 33 minutes, it was Crawley who broke the deadlock, as Grant’s corner fell to Mark Smith and he planted an effort beyond Seymour.

Dean Dummett was close to making it 2-0, as was Joe Bradbury, while Rian Carroll couldn’t beat Bull prior to the interval.

After the break, Crawley set about extending their lead when Grant curled in a peach of a free kick over the wall and into the top left hand corner.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of the Saints and Crawley took control, Smith heading wide and forcing Seymour into a good stop.

Bull then made a superb reaction save from Sean Givernauld, as boss Smith came on in the final minute, and had two touches before the final whistle went.

Crawley are now ninth in the table and host Welwyn Garden City tonight.