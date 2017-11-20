Stunning second half sees AFC devour the Sarnies

Southern League Division East: AFC Dunstable 6 Egham Town 1

AFC Dunstable spectacularly ended a run of five games without a win by hammering Egham Town on Saturday.

Manager Steve Heath made a number of tweaks to his starting line-up, as the hosts began promisingly.

They took the lead on 14 minutes as a lovely through ball from Ryan Frater found Jermaine Hall who fired past Pat Ohman.

AFC should have doubled their lead two minutes later, when Louis Bircham and Hall combined to set up Nathan Frater who fired wide.

The visitors slowly gained more control in midfield and they levelled as defender Brett Longden headed into his own net.

The goal rallied the Sarnies and they nearly took the lead when a goalmouth scramble was only just cleared.

Ohman was called into action to keep out a fine Bircham volley just before the break as the sides swapped ends on level terms.

However, two say a seven minute period at the start of the second half was defining for AFC was an under statement.

From a corner Terry Griffiths stole in at the far post to give the OD’s the lead on 48 minutes.

Then a cross from Bircham found Nathan Frater to head home, as Bircham netted himself with a fantastic strike from an acute angle into the top corner.

Egham tried to reduce the arrears which left them open at the back and when sub Ollie Cox raced through on goal, he was upended in the box, as Hall put away the resulting penalty with 10 minutes left.

The icing on the cake came when Ohman gifted BJ Christie a goal in added on time with a misplaced clearance.

Afterwards, Heath said: “I know this squad has the talent but they need to show it week in and week out.

“From the insipid performance last week to that leaves me tearing my hair out.

“I hope we can reproduce that form on Monday with a massive test against second placed Cambridge City. I expect I will have to wait and see.”

AFC: Head, Longden, Carney, R Frater, Morgan (Cox 73), Griffiths, Tavernier, Bishop (Cashman 45), N Frater (Christie 81), Hall, Bircham.

Subs not used: Langston, Blackman.

Attendance: 66.