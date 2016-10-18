Sunday best for AFC as they hammer Ashford

Southern League Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 4 Ashford Town 1

AFC Dunstable eased past Ashford Town in some style to end their recent run of four games without a win on Sunday afternoon.

BJ Christie looks for a way through against Ashford Town

Boss Steve Heath welcomed back BJ Christie and James Bishop from suspension, with the attendance swelled to 161 at Creasey Park after the club made the afternoon a family day.

AFC got off to the perfect start, when Brandon Carney’s cross found an unmarked Christie at the far post to net after 18 minutes.

The home side continued to press and four minutes later it was 2-0 as Josh Humbert’s determination was rewarded when he slipped the ball under the advancing Kavanagh Keading.

If AFC thought they were on easy street, they soon were reminded as Ricky Perks pulled off a wonderful save to protect the lead.

However, the hosts had a third before half time as Christie’s effort found the net.

Rather than give up the chase in the second period, the spirited Tangerines threatened a fight back.

That was quashed on 57 minutes though as Danny Murphy’s cross was headed home by Jermaine Hall.

Ashford pulled one back with 10 minutes left, but AFC held on for a very welcome three points.

Boss Heath said: “It was good to have more players available and we were very clinical in the first half.

“This league goes to show how tough it really is, as everyone can beat each other at the moment.

“If it was a Spartan game last season, being 3-0 up at half time, we would have probably gone on to win six or seven.

“The Southern League is completely different, as teams just do not give up.”

AFC, who stayed 10th, travelled to Chalfont St Peter last night in the league and visit Beaconsfield SYCOB on Saturday.

AFC: Perks, Massay, Murphy, N Carney, Griffiths, Bishop (Byron 70), B Carney, Olaleye (McGhan-George), Christie, Hall (Kissiedu 82).

Sub not used. Howe.

Attendance 161.