The 61 FC pegged back twice in Enfield draw

The 61 FC (Luton) held Enfield Borough to a 2-2 draw at the Kingsway Ground in their SSML Division Two encounter on Saturday.

After the hosts were ahead on 32 minutes from a free kick, the visitors levelled moments into the second half.

Bradley Currington put the 61 FC back in front on 83 minutes only for Enfield to equalise just seconds later to ensure a point.

This weekend, the 61 FC host New Bradwell St Peter in the Division Two Cup.

Crawley Green Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Cople & Bedford SA in the Beds County League Division One with the prolific Adam Marsh scoring.

Totternhoe Reserves won 2-1 at Ickleford, Charlie Beary and Brayden Judge on target, while The 61 FC (Luton) Res were beaten 4-2 at Meltis Albion.

This weekend, Totternhoe Res host Meltis Albion, while Crawley Green Res travel to Westoning.