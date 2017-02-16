Totternhoe triumph in 10-goal thriller

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 6 Tring Corinthians 4

Totternhoe moved within two points of the top of the SSML Division Two after a bizarre 6-4 win over Tring Corinthians on Saturday.

The hosts controlled the early exchanges and played some good attacking football, with confidence high after winning the previous five league games.

They were ahead on 30 minutes too, when Aiden Murray unlocked the Tring defence for Joel McCormick to finish well.

However, Totts then completely took their foot of the gas which allowed Tring to score two quick goals to surprisingly lead at half time as first Daniel Boyd and then Ross Scott found the net.

Totternhoe came out of the blocks like a train at the start of the second half and scored an incredible five goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Firstly, Andy Cleese burst into the Corinthians box to fire home after a great solo run just two minutes in, before Dan Lambeth put the hosts 3-2 in front on 50 minutes.

Lambeth then turned provider two minutes later, sending McCormick away to superbly dink the onrushing keeper, before grabbing the fifth himself on 58 minutes when Sam Folland and Cleere unselfishly teed him up.

The prolific striker completed his quickfire hat trick on the hour mark, making it 39 for the season as it looked like Totternhoe would go on to hit double figures.

Once again though they relaxed and Tring pulled two goals back, Scott getting his second on 70 minutes and Darren Miles pulling another back with five to go, but Totts had done enough.

Manager Chris Robson: “Sometimes in football, three points is all that matters and today was one of those times.

“Apart from a devastating 15 minute period at the start of the second half, I felt we were as poor as we have been for a long while.

“We were lazy in terms of our work-rate and very complacent in everything we did. Defensively as a team we were dreadful and gave away four terrible goals which was very disappointing considering how well we have defended recently.

“Thankfully we have players that can turn it on and provide a bit of magic at any moment and today that saved us from dropping points which would have been a disaster for what we are trying to do this season.

“Credit to Tring as they came and ruffled our feathers and at times played some good stuff.

“To be honest I am glad they did as it gives us a reminder that we need to perform in every game and earn the right to win.

“The players have been superb this season and I know to expect the odd blip in performance, but we are in a great position and if we are to stay there and catch Thame we cannot afford to slip up due to complacency.”

Totts travel to Amersham Town this weekend.

Totts: Bromhall, J Rimmer, O’Connor (H Rimmer), Weymouth, Doggett, Horgan, Folland (Potter), Murray (Hibbitt), Cleere, McCormick, Lambeth.