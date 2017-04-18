Totts at the double to stay in pole position

Totternhoe came through the Easter period with maximum points from their two games to keep them in pole position for the SSML Division 2 league title.

On Thursday evening the Totts beat a strong Loughton Manor side 2-0. Lee Loasby gave the hosts the lead on 35 minutes when he tapped home a Joel McCormick corner at the back post.

The second half started with a long delay as straight from the kick off Andy Cleere went up for a header with Liam Murphy, and Cleere was caught with an elbow which broke his cheekbone.

Cleere was taking to hospital whilst Murphy was shown a straight red card.

The 10 men had the better of the second half and had a chance to equalise from the penalty spot on the hour mark, but James Bromahll superbly saved Ricki Wigg-Booden’s kick. Dan Lambeth wrapped up the game for the hosts in injury time when he swept home a quick Aiden Murray free kick.

On Saturday Totts came away from strugglers Grendon Rangers with a crushing 6-1 victory.

From the first whistle the vistors were in control. They did have to wait until the half hour mark to take the lead when a Jack Rimmer cross was flicked on at the near post by Lambeth and Scott Murchie finished with a overhead kick.

Lambeth doubled the lead on 38 minutes when he was played through by Murchie and he coolly lobbed the keeper. Aiden Murray made it 3-0 two minutes later when he finished well from a tight angle.

Grendon pulled a goal back on 55 minutes when a Matt Ginger free kick evaded everybody.

But any hope of a Grendon revival was squashed when Murchie grabbed his second when he met a Murray corner with a strong header. Lambeth grabbed his second just past the hour when he finished a McCormick cross – his 50th goal of a remarkable season. Murray grabbed his second to wrap up the game in injury time.

Boss Chris Robson said: “I feel these two victories could be a very important point in the title race.

“Against Loughton we played very poorly. If young James Bromhall doesn’t save the penalty I feel Loughton would have gone on to win

“Against Grendon on a decent pitch, for the first time in a long time we was able to play our normal game.”

Toots next play Thame Rangers, who they sit one point clear of, on April 29.

>>The 61FC (Luton) sit 13th in the Division Two table after two draws, 1-1 at Clean Slate on Saturday where Adam Hughes scored and 2-2 at Loughton Manor last Tuesday, Bradley Currington and Aidan Dawson with the goals.

They visit Mursley on Wednesday, then host the same side on Saturday.