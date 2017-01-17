Totts exit the cup to Rangers

SSML Division Two Cup, quarter-final: Thame Rangers 1 Totternhoe 0

Totternhoe exited the South Midlands Division Two Cup at the quarter-final stage losing a close encounter against league leaders and title favourites Thame Rangers on Saturday.

With both sides scoring goals for fun and boasting the two top scorers in the division, a high scoring game was expected, but it was an encounter where the defences shone throughout.

Rangers won it with a goal on 19 minutes when Sean Coles finished a fine move with a bullet header from 12 yards which gave Totts keeper Daniel Sanders no chance.

Sanders was injured trying to keep out the effort, and with no keeper on the bench, skipper Wayne O’Connor went between the posts for the remaining 70 minutes.

The closest the Totts came to an equaliser was five minutes from the end when Dan Lambeth headed wide from debutant Andy Cleere cross.

Cleere, who signed during the week from manager Chris Robson’s former club Buckingham Town, was introduced on the hour mark.

Boss Chris Robson said: “I’m very disappointed to exit the competition in a game which deserved to be the final.

“The luck of the draw put us together at this stage and credit to Thame for progressing as they are a superb side.

“The first half I felt we showed a bit too much respect and although we defended superbly and limited them to one shot which was the goal, we failed to create anything whatsoever.

“We hardly attacked with any conviction and our quality on the ball very poor.

“At half time I was able to regroup the lads and asked them to believe in what we can do and the second half we were brilliant.

“We dominated the half with some good football and had Thame on the ropes, but unfortunately we lacked that knockout blow to score a goal as Thame defended so well.

“Although there was only two shots on target all game, the quality of both sides and the tactical side of the game was superb to see.

“All that remains now for us this season is too try and catch Thame in the title race. We have 18 games left and although it will be very tough, we will do all we can to try and do it.”

Totternhoe are away to MK Gallacticos this weekend.

Totts: Sanders (Hibbitt, Clarke), Rimmer, Weymouth, O’Connor, Doggett, Folland, Murchie, Golding (Cleere), Murray, McCormick, Lambeth.