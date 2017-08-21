Totts leave it late to beat Clean Slate

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 3 Clean Slate 1

It was the late, late show at the Recreation Ground on Saturday as Totternhoe extended their early lead at the top of Division Two table as two stoppage time goals ensured they beat Clean Slate.

Totternhoe had dominated the game from start to finish playing their best football of the season so far, as chance after chance went begging, and on another day it would have been no shock to see the hosts run riot.

Andy Cleere put the hosts in front on 36 minutes when he finished from an unselfish pass from Ash Farmer.

Clean Slate equalised with a rare attack on 57 minutes, with a superb audacious bicycle kick, despite Olly Hibbit’s best attempts to clear.

It took until the the 90th minute for the Totts to get their deserved winning goal as Tony Ellis’s launched a throw into the box and Wayne O’Conner was fouled, with Cleere emphatically converting the spot kick.

Tony Ellis wrapped up the game deep into injury time when he picked up the ball on the right hand side, to unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Boss Chris Robson said: “Finally, it was a performance we could be pleased about and by far our best of the season.

“The football we played was superb as we knew we would have a lot of possession and we would have to be patient as they came to defend.

“We got our technical players like McCormick and Brent on the ball and they were incredible.

“It wasn’t just them two though as we showed what quality we have for this level of football with every player so comfortable on the ball.

“If I was to nitpick, the chances we wasted were frustrating as we hit the woodwork a few times, and their keeper has had the game of his life, while at other times we were very wasteful.

“We stayed patient however and got our rewards in injury time. Heartbreaking as it is for Clean Slate as they are much improved this season and scored an incredible goal to seemingly steal a point and there couldn’t be any complaints about the late goals as on another day we could have had a lot more than three.”

Totts travel to Amersham this weekend.

Totts: Bowley, H Rimmer, O’Conner, Lauder, Hibbitt, Doggett (Ellis), Brent, McCormick, Farmer, Murray, Cleere.

Subs not used: Loasby, Kurzawa.