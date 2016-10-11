Totts let 2-0 lead slip as they exit Challenge Trophy

SSML Challenge Trophy, second round: Totternhoe 2 Winslow United 3

Totternhoe exited the SSML Challenge Trophy after falling to a 3-2 defeat against Division One side Winslow United at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

However throughout the game it was Totternhoe who looked like the higher ranked side, as they raced into a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes.

The Division Two side were ahead on 16 minutes when Dan Lambeth’s powerful drive from 15 yards was blocked on the line by a recovering defenders arm resulting in a penalty to the hosts.

Lambeth stepped up to take the spot kick himself and waited for Nick Bennion in the Winslow goal to dive before coolly slotting the ball down the middle of the goal for his 15th of the season.

The Totts were in complete control, dominating a side who play at a level above them and doubled their lead on 27 minutes when Aiden Murray found Guillame Mouaha-Mouaha in space and he drove into the box before Bennion for his third goal in as many games.

With a 2-0 lead Totts started to take their foot of the gas which allowed a good Winslow side to find a bit of rhythm and get back into the game. On 37 minutes they were awarded a dubious penalty when Lee Loasby was adjudged to have fouled Charlie Flanagan in the box and Flanagan sent Daniel Sanders the wrong way to pull a goal back.

The second half again was a dominant display from the home side but chance after chance was wasted and it was Winslow who grabbed an equaliser on 66 minutes when Drew Mitten found the bottom corner.

Winslow couldn’t believe their luck 10 minutes from time when they were gifted a winning goal after a defensive mix up gave three attacking players the freedom of the home box to pass their way past an exposed Sanders as James Davey applied the finishing touch.

For the last 10 minutes, Totts threw everything at their opponents and saw shots blocked on the line, Bennon make some and the woodwork hit, as Winslow defended superbly to reach the third round.

Manager Chris Robson said: “I felt we gave a very good account of ourselves against a side who play at a level above.

“We dominated the game throughout and on another day we would have progressed comfortably.

“It wasn’t to be though and in football the only thing that matters is the full time score.

“Defensively we were poor and made a lot of individual mistakes which put us under pressure at times, while at the other end we created enough chances to win three games of football but we were wasteful.

“That is football and these things happen, we just need to take the positives which were we played very well and made a good Division One side look very ordinary.

“The players should be proud of their efforts, it was a cup we were never going to win so it saves a fixture pile up and we can now just concentrate on realistic goals we have set.”

Totts travel to Springfield in the Anagram Records Trophy this weekend.

Totternhoe: Sanders, Potter, Rimmer, Loasby (C), Murchie, Folland, Mouaha-Mouaha, Doggett, Murray, McCormick, Lambeth.