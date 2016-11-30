Fourth successive defeat for Luton

Luton endured their fourth successive defeat as they lost 33-20 to second-placed Oundle in Midlands Two East South on Saturday.

The Newlands Road side started strongly after full back Aiden Kenny opened the scoring with a penalty.

Fly half Rik Hobbs then broke through a weak Oundle defence and passed to Chris Davies on the touch-line to score a sensational try, putting Luton into an early eight point lead.

However, Oundle took full advantage of Luton’s indiscipline and added two penalties to trail 8-6 as they then claimed the lead with a try of their own.

Kenny brought Luton back into the game scoring a try and adding a conversion, but the visitors responded with a converted try to put themselves 20-15 in front at the break.

It was the visitors who looked sharpest after the restart as they scored another penalty to increase their advantage.

Again Luton showed character as quick play saw Denzel Edwards cross in the corner to reduce the deficit to three points.

It looked like Luton might be in with a chance of winning their first match in five weeks, but Oundle held firm as the hosts’ hopes of victory quickly evaporated

The visitors dominated the rest of the game and added a penalty and converted try to seal a convincing 33-20 victory.

Luton’s defeat was compounded by the sight of fly half Hobbs leaving the field with what looked like a broken collarbone.

Luton’s fourth loss in a row left the players, coaches and supporters alike scratching their heads as they tried to figure out what’s going wrong after a five win streak at the start of the season.

The team who now find themselves seventh in the league, now travel to league leaders Peterborough in a fortnight, as hopes of promotion have receded for a side who suffered relegation last season.