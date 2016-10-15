Hoque knows work needs to be done after Stockwood defeat

Stockwood Park’s start to their adventure in RFU London North West Two hit another bump following a 50-0 thrashing at the hands of Hammersmith and Fulham RFC last weekend.

With a troublesome journey setting the tone for the day, Stockwood failed to adapt to the home sides quick, around the corner game, targeting Parks C channel.

Hammersmiths clinical finishing played a big part in the whitewash, with Stockwood having 60/70 percent of possession but failing to convert that into points with loose carries and poor passing in the final moments.

Positives to take from the game include the visitors’ set piece which was strong, mainly the line out which was re-desgined during training by captain Jamie Hoque.

Wingers Alex Harnett and Kyran Ryan had strong games out wide, both described by Hoque as ‘tenacious’, with some strong carries and ability to beat defenders.

After the game, the skipper said: “Although in spells we played good rugby, Hammersmith and Fulham were a class above.

“We have a lot to work on at training this week and build towards our next game in two weeks against Belsize Park.”

The IIs beat Milton Keynes 47-7 in their East Midlands Merit Table clash.

Jack Brooks scored a hat-trick of tries, while Aaron Beattie managed two, with Vincent Elderton and Aaron Colbert going over, Jason Carr converting four, plus adding a penalty.