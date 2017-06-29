Indians’ hopes of staying up are looking slim

Luton Town and Indians are now 100 points from safety in the Saracens Herts League Premier Division after a 73-run defeat by Letchworth Garden City on Saturday.

Waqar Arif took 3-54 whilst former England spinner Monty Panesar and Prayag Katechia shared four wickets as Luton restricted Letchworth to 194-9 from 60 overs.

Indians add another to their total against Flitwick

However, they then collapsed to 121 all out from 72-1 inside 38 overs despite Suleiman Mohammed’s top score of 38.

The IIs were too strong for Baldock as after making 196, dismissed their opponents for 157 to win by 39 runs.

The IIIs are now just 13 points from safety in Division Five B as they enjoyed a six wicket win over Kings Langley.

Indians’ bowlers were on song, as Langley fell to 153 all out, while Tayab Alam guided Luton home with an unbeaten 92, Mushtaq Dalvi finishing 24 not out.

The IVs were no match for Ware as they were shot out for 111, their opponents making 112-3.

Luton Town & Indians Sunday team were convincingly beaten Flitwick, going down to a nine wicket loss.

Jessen Patel (43) top scored for Luton as they were bowled out for 161, Gurpreet Singh adding 24.

Haroon Afridi took Luton’s only wicket as Flitwick reached 164-1 with nine overs to spare.

The IIs beat Lutonian IIs by five wickets they successfully overhauled their opponents’ 129, reaching 130-5.

The IIIs were bowled out for just 34 by Bedford as Ismaeel Naeem was the only batsman in double figures before Bedford reached 38-1 in just four overs.

The Sunday IVs conceded their game.