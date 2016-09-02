Bank Holiday delight for in-form Dunstable Town

Dunstable Town enjoyed derby delight on Bank Holiday Monday as they saw off Hitchin Town.

In front of a crowd of 254, Tony Fontenelle opted to field the same team that had won 1-0 at Hayes and Yeading United in the previous game.

Goals in each half from Alex Cathline and substitute Vences Bola secured the points, with Dunstable also overcoming the late dismissal of Zack Reynolds for two yellow cards.

Dunstable started well, and they always looked likelier to open the scoring, which they did on 23 minutes.

David Keenleyside shrugged off a challenge and passed to Shane Bush who teed up Cathline to net.

The home side continued to dominate the match, and will only have been disappointed their half-time lead was just one goal.

Hitchin had to improve after the break, and they did, but their final ball still lacked quality.

It was a more even game, but Dunstable secured the win on 74 minutes through substitute Bola. A poor clearance fell for Bola who slammed the ball into the top corner.

Hitchin kept plugging away, and after Reynolds was dismissed for a foul in the penalty area, they reduced the arrears in stoppage time through Robbie Burns, who hammered in the rebound after the penalty was saved by Jack Smith. This Saturday Dunstable travel to Canvey Island in the FA Cup.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Jhai Dhillon, Danny Talbot, (David Longe-King), Joe Debayo, Adam Pepera, David Keenleyside ( Vences Bola), Danny Green, Alex Cathline, Shane Bush, Jack Hutchinson(Adam Moussi,) Subs not used: Jamie Head, John Sonuga