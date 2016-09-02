Barton see off leaders in a perfect weekend

Barton celebrated the sunny bank holiday weekend with a perfect double – six points with six goals from two games with two clean sheets.

Uxbridge were first to be put to the sword at a summery Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday afternoon where Rovers enjoyed an emphatic 4-0 win.

A goal apiece from new boy Connor Calcutt and Elliott Bailey saw the Bedfordshire side go in 2-0 up at half time before notching up two more through ex Luton Town youngster Charlie Smith and Alex Obrien in the second half.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Rovers’ derby was at Chalfont St Peter, local not, but a derby nonetheless.

Chalfont were top of the league and had won all five of their opening league games so this was a stern task for manager Jimmy Gray and fledgling team.

From the off Rovers looked the more dangerous side and Jason Blackett hit the bar after only four minutes.

Connor Calcutt opened the scoring on 11 minutes to take his tally to four goals in three games before Blackett found the net just before half time to give Barton a 2-0 lead.

Chalfont did press higher up the field in the second period but failed to create any real threat in front of goal.

Matt Nolan had the ball in Chalfont’s net shortly before the final whistle but the ref ruled it out for an infringement. It finished with Rovers the comfortable winners with their send clean sheet of the weekend.

Manager Jimmy Gray said: “Our standard of play has been high in the last few games and that’s what I ask of the lads. Special mention to our keeper, Lewis Todd who at 17 years old couldn’t have wished for a better start.”

Barton travel to Stanway on Saturday in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.