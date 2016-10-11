Luton leave it late but penalty try ensures Market victory

Midlands Two East South: Market Harborough 29 Luton 30

Luton maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a last minute win at Market Harborough on Saturday.

Trailing by six points, Luton were awarded a penalty try which Rik Hobbs converted with the last kick of the game to ensure victory.

For most of the game the men from Newlands looked to be heading for their first defeat of the season as with a below full strength side taking to the field, they had to call on all of their reserves both physical and mental.

Stand-in hooker Ben Murphy, playing his first game of the season, came up with the ball as Luton drove over the line to score the first try after five minutes, Hobbs added the extras in another fine kicking performance.

Harborough came back strongly though as three well worked tries saw them take a well earned lead with only the boot of Hobbs, adding two penalties, keeping Luton in touch at the break 19-13.

Paul Alston’s side piled on the pressure in the second half, however a combination of good home defence, injury to centre Jake Hobbs and a yellow card for forward Matt Yang saw Luton’s efforts go unrewarded.

Going into the last 10 minutes Hobbs added his third penalty to make it 19-16, but straight from the restart the hosts looked to have won the game with their fourth try.

However, with five minutes left on the clock, Luton finally got over the line when good work by winger Chris Davies gave centre Tyler Chant a clear run and Hobbs’ conversion made it 26-23.

A late Market penalty looked to have restored their winning advantage before the decisive last minute drama saw Luton triumphant by the slenderest margin.

Head Alston said: “After a good start we allowed Harborough back into the game through our own mistakes but after continual pressure we got the ref on our side through good scrummaging and we were awarded a penalty try to win.”

Luton are without a game this weekend.