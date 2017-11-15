Luton reach the summit as they enjoy their trip to the Market

Luton RFC moved to the top of the Midlands Two East South table as they beat previous leaders Market Harborough 29-25 on Saturday.

Going into the game, both sides had 100 per cent records from their opening six matches, but tries by Dave Evans, Bryon O’Dell, Ben Murphy, and Ryan Staff, plus a penalty for David Hamm secured the bonus point win and moved the visitors to the summit.

Hooker Murphy was sin-binned two minutes in, but the Harborough kicker couldn’t convert the penalty.

At the other end, Evans dived over the line after receiving the ball at the back of a maul, tricking the home sides back with a dummy pass which created the gap.

Hamm added the extra points with a simple kick right in front of the posts.

It was a kicking battle as Harborough’s fly half pulled back three points with a penalty on the 22-metre line.

Then it was Hamm’s turn to kick a penalty and make it 10-3 to Luton, before Market’s number 10 added the best of the bunch as he converted from the 40-metre line.

However, Luton came on strong as O’Dell crashed across the line after a lineout five metres from the try area, and with the help of his fellow forwards, was forced over to touch the ball down.

Hamm added the extras to give Luton an 11-point advantage.

Another well-worked throw-in five metres out then resulted in Murphy scoring, the hooker threw it to O’Dell, he gave it straight back allowing the former to power his way over.

Hamm failed to convert, and the game was poised at 22-6 at the break.

Luton scored again early in the second half, and once again it stemmed back to a line out five metres out.

The maul fell just short of the line, but Staff picked up possession from the back of the ruck and dived over the line.

Hamm kicked his fourth conversion of the game to make it 29-6 to Luton.

The contest looked all but over for the home side, but they seemed to find a second wind and went on to score three tries to put some serious pressure on Luton’s unbeaten run.

The first of which saw a five-metre scrum pushed over the line for a converted score.

Market’s inside centre was next to go over, with the extras making it 29-20, while Harborough almost had another, as they dropped the ball just before touching it down.

The hosts then scored again as they turned over a scrum five metres out, but the conversion was missed and Luton held on to triumph 29-25.

Luton aren’t in action this weekend.