Hatters name young side to face Canaries

Luton Town have named a number of their exciting up and coming youngsters in the side to take on Northampton Town’s development team at Hitchin Town FC this afternoon.

The likes of Frankie Musonda, Tyreeq Bakinson, Zane Banton and Akin Famewo, who all played in the superb 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Gillingham last week, will all feature, along with Alex Atkinson and Kavan Cotter as well.

Academy and Development Manager Andy Awford told the club’s official website: “It will be a young side, there will be players who haven’t played since the Gillingham game or they need minutes.

“That’s what we are looking to get out of the game. We are focused on us.”

Entry to the match which kicks iff at 1.30pm is s£3 for adults, £1 for season ticket holders, with U16s allowed in for free,

Squad: Ciaran Gordon-Stearn, Mark O’Brien, Frankie Musonda, Akin Famewo, Ciaren Jones, Tyreeq Bakinson, Kavan Cotter, Alex Atkinson, Jack Snelus, Zane Banton, Freddie Hinds, Jack James, Arthur Read, George Murray