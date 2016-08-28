Hatters rated v Cambridge United

Christian Walton: 8.5 (MOM) - Kept Hatters in the contest during the first half, with three excellent saves, the two stand out efforts being from Berry’s downward header and then one-on-one. Quieter second half, but still remained in complete command of his area.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7 - Tried to provide an attacking outlet for the the visitors during the first half, but was occasionally caught out of position as United had plenty of joy down his flank. Tightened up in the second period though.

Dan Potts: 7 - Full back did his bit in keeping an impressive clean sheet. Not afraid to put his foot or head in to clear his lines when need be and looked solid for the majority.

Johnny Mullins: 8.5 - Stood up well to the aerial threat that Cambridge had and made some telling interventions. Good distribution out from defence helped set up a fair few attacks as well.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Started in the centre of defence before moving into the holding role to add some extra bite and break the United dominance they were enjoying. Did it perfectly and played his part in opener too, when his header was turned in by Coulson.

Olly Lee: 5 - Paid the price for failing to impose himself on proceedings by being hauled off early on as Cambridge were enjoying the better of it.

Jordan Cook: 8 - Tigerish display as he was desperately unlucky not to open his account denied by the woodwork in the first half. Free kick set up the own goal and almost notched a great solo effort near the end too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Wasn’t quite able to get to his barnstorming best as Luton had to dig deep at times. Missed a glorious chance to open the scoring, dragging wide when he had to score. Eye-catching bit of skill and nutmeg by the corner flag though was top drawer.

Cameron McGeehan: 7.5 - Different kind of performance for McGeehan as he had to knuckle down and get through plenty of dirty work in the central areas. Still provided a threat though, running 50 yards to shoot wide and coming close second half too.

Jack Marriott 8 - Showed Tuesday’s misses hadn’t affected his confidence in the slightest with an early shot well saved and then cut in on his supposed weaker left foot to bury a glorious strike before celebrating in front of the hordes of away fans.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Had a real scrap with Legge throughout, as the pair went eyeball to eyeball in the second period. Enjoyed the last laugh, with a composed finish in stoppage time for a deserved goal.

Scott Cuthbert (SUB): 8.5 - Earlier introduction than he might have expected, but boss Nathan Jones speaks of game changers and he certainly was that. Won his headers to cut out United’s aerial dominance and allowed Town to gain a foothold. Added some real leadership too, always barking out orders.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 7 - On in the last 10 minutes, but had an impact, winning his tackles and then speeding away to coolly set up Hylton in stoppage time.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 6.5 - Final moments for Vassell as he did his bit, winning a few headers and keeping the home defence on their toes.

